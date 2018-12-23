Home States Kerala

Kayaking facility at Queen’s Walkway

Apart from being a popular water sport, kayaking is also environment-friendly. It will be operating from GIDA boat jetty at Queen’s Walkway. 

Kayaking peddlers demonstrating skills after the inauguration of the kayaking facility at Queens Walkway on Saturday. The facility is a joint initiative of DTPC and GIDA to promote water sports in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kayaking and training to handle kayaks has become operational at the Queen’s Walkway. Kayaks and training will be provided by Scuba Cochin, a partner of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). An initiative by the Ernakulam DTPC and the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA), this is the first such facility to provide training in kayaking in the district. 

Training will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at a fee of `1,000. Leisure trips on kayaks will be operational from 6.30 am to 11.30 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm every day. A 15-minutes duration trip is priced at `250.

Hibi Eden MLA inaugurated the facility at 9 am on Saturday. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla and DTPC secretary S Vijaykumar were present. Those interested in kayaking can contact Dilesh, Scuba Cochin at 9995250002.

