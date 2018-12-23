'Manithi team's attempt to enter Sabarimala a conspiracy to undermine customs'

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Chennai-based Manithi radical group's attempts to enter the Sannidhanam is part of a major conspiracy to break the traditions in Sabarimala by Manithi, BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas told reporters here on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's role in this conspiracy has been undoubtedly proved through this incident, he said. Besides, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and DGP Loknath Behera have played their part in the conspiracy.

It was as part of the conspiracy the Manithi members were brought to Pampa from Madurai and three police officers had gone to Madurai specifically for this. The police, who didn't allow Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to enter Pampa, had let in the tempo traveller carrying the Manithi members, said Krishnadas. It was at the CM's behest the police accompanied the women to Pampa. The police, who had arrested Surendran and Sasikala on flimsy charges, let the activists enter the place where ban orders have been clamped, said Krishnadas. All these are part of government's conspiracy to create chaos in the state, he said.

READ | Manithi team returns from Sabarimala amid strong protests

"How can the government claim everything is calm and peaceful at Sabarimala where police in large numbers are roaming and prohibitory orders have been clamped?" he said.

The women's wall which the government and CPM are trying to organise is an issue involving believers and non-believers. No believer will join the wall, he said. If the CPMwouldn't intimidate their family members, they too will participate in the Ayyappa Jyothi organised by the Sabarimala Karmasamithi, he said.

BJP district president P Sathyaprakash and secretary N Haridas too were present.