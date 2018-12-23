Home States Kerala

'Manithi team's attempt to enter Sabarimala a conspiracy to undermine customs'

The police, who had arrested Surendran and Sasikala on flimsy charges, let the activists enter the place where ban orders have been clamped, said BJP national executive committee member Krishnadas.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Manithi_women_group

The Manithi women group members returning from Sabarimala shrine after protests by devotees at Pamba on 23 December 2018. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Chennai-based Manithi radical group's attempts to enter the Sannidhanam is part of a major conspiracy to break the traditions in Sabarimala by Manithi, BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas told reporters here on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's role in this conspiracy has been undoubtedly proved through this incident, he said. Besides, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and DGP Loknath Behera have played their part in the conspiracy.

It was as part of the conspiracy the Manithi members were brought to Pampa from Madurai and three police officers had gone to Madurai specifically for this. The police, who didn't allow Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to enter Pampa, had let in the tempo traveller carrying the Manithi members, said Krishnadas. It was at the CM's behest the police accompanied the women to Pampa. The police, who had arrested Surendran and Sasikala on flimsy charges, let the activists enter the place where ban orders have been clamped, said Krishnadas. All these are part of government's conspiracy to create chaos in the state, he said.

READ | Manithi team returns from Sabarimala amid strong protests

"How can the government claim everything is calm and peaceful at Sabarimala where police in large numbers are roaming and prohibitory orders have been clamped?" he said.

The women's wall which the government and CPM are trying to organise is an issue involving believers and non-believers. No believer will join the wall, he said. If the CPMwouldn't intimidate their family members, they too will participate in the Ayyappa Jyothi organised by the Sabarimala Karmasamithi, he said.

BJP district president P Sathyaprakash and secretary N Haridas too were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Manithi BJP Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp