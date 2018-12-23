Raise awareness of arrhythmic disorder: Prof Arthur Wilde

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Awareness of arrhythmic disorder needs to be raised among the medical community as well as the public, said Prof Arthur Wilde, cardiologist from Netherlands. He was speaking at a national symposium on inherited heart rhythm (abnormal heart rhythm) disorders organised by VPS Lakeshore Heart Institute on Saturday.

Though inherited arrhythmic disorders are relatively rare, they are potentially fatal, he said. They added it can happen without any previous symptoms and most of the patients have structurally a normal heart. Talking on the advances in genetic testing, Prof Minore Horie from Japan said, apart from diagnosing and treating the index patient, it is important to identify and protect affected family members.



Dr V Anand Kumar, head of department, VPS Lakeshore, Dr Cibi Issac and Dr Venketeswharan also spoke at the symposium. Cardiac electrophysiologists from across the country attended the one-day symposium. Dr Bhim Shankhar, cardiac electrophysiologist from Lakeshore, said this is a niche area of cardiac electrophysiology and collaboration with international experts will help in managing patients affected with the disorder. The symposium was also useful in terms of bridging the knowledge gap and reinforcing existing knowledge for the caregivers of patients with this disorder.