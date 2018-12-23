Home States Kerala

Raise awareness of arrhythmic disorder: Prof Arthur Wilde

Awareness of arrhythmic disorder needs to be raised among the medical community as well as the public, said Prof Arthur Wilde, cardiologist from Netherlands.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Awareness of arrhythmic disorder needs to be raised among the medical community as well as the public, said Prof Arthur Wilde, cardiologist from Netherlands. He was speaking at a national symposium on inherited heart rhythm (abnormal heart rhythm) disorders organised by VPS Lakeshore Heart Institute on Saturday. 

Though inherited arrhythmic disorders are relatively rare, they are potentially fatal, he said. They added it can happen without any previous symptoms and most of the patients have structurally a normal heart. Talking on the advances in genetic testing, Prof Minore Horie from Japan said, apart from diagnosing and treating the index patient, it is important to identify and protect affected family members. 


Dr V Anand Kumar, head of department, VPS Lakeshore, Dr Cibi Issac and Dr Venketeswharan also spoke at the symposium. Cardiac electrophysiologists from across the country attended the one-day symposium. Dr Bhim Shankhar, cardiac electrophysiologist from Lakeshore, said this is a niche area of cardiac electrophysiology and collaboration with international experts will help in managing patients affected with the disorder. The symposium was also useful in terms of bridging the knowledge gap and reinforcing existing knowledge for the caregivers of patients with this disorder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
arrhythmic disorder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp