Kerala to soon form a Food Commission with sweeping powers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year after the implementation of the National Food Security Act in the state, Kerala is taking steps to form the State Food Commission. The Commission will have sweeping powers on the Act’s implementation in the state.

The government has appointed IAS officer K V Mohankumar as the chairman of the Commission. Its member-secretary and five other members would be selected shortly. A Law Department official in the joint secretary rank is tipped to become the member-secretary.

The Commission has the powers of a civil court and can inquire into the complaints on the implementation of the Act and violation of entitlements. It will have at least two women and one each person belonging to the SC and ST categories. The tenure is five years.

According to the NFS Act, 2013, the Commission is responsible for the monitoring and evaluation of the Act’s implementation in the state. It can either suo motu or on receipt of a complaint inquire into violations of entitlements provided in the Act.

The Commission can advise the government on the effective implementation of the Act. It can also advise government agencies, autonomous bodies and non-governmental organisations involved in delivery of services related with the Act. The Commission can hear appeals against orders of district grievance redressal officer. It has all the powers of a civil court while trying a suit under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and summon a person, undertake discovery and production of any document, receive evidence on affidavits and call for a public record from any court or office.

The Commission has the power to forward any case to a magistrate and the latter should consider as if the case has been forwarded to him under section 346 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

