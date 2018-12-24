K Karunakaran's life should be part of school syllabus: Congress leader Veerappa Moily

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily has said Kerala has set an example in keeping communal organisations at a safe distance. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the eighth K Karunakaran memorial programme organised by the K Karunakaran Foundation on Sunday.

He said Karunakaran played a major role in keeping the communal organisations at bay and added he was a leader who never mixed religion with politics. The reason for the communal forces not being able to make inroads in the state is because of the political stand taken by Karunakaran, the senior Congress leader said.

Moily also said Karunakaran was a leader who always upheld secular credentials and his ability to solve complex political issues is an example for everyone. He said Karunakaran was a practical politician who stood for the development of the state and his contributions in the development of the state are priceless. He said the late Congress leader always believed in team work and was a leader who could take strong decisions even under any adversity. Moily also said Karunakaran’s life should be made a part of the syllabus.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who inaugurated the memorial meeting said Karunakaran was a leader who gave priority for the security of the people of the state and acted accordingly. Chennithala said if Karunakaran was alive today, the issue of Sabarimala would never have occurred. He was a leader who was loved and accepted by all sections of the people.While being a true believer he respected all religions.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran who presided over the meeting said after Kamaraj, Karunakaran was the tallest Congress leader from South India and added he had worked with three generations of Nehru family. He said that Karunakaran was instrumental in the formation of coalition politics in the state.

Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy while inaugurating the seminar ‘Karunakaran and Media’ said Karunakaran was a leader who always listened to criticisms and opposition with patience. He said that leaders who have lost patience to face criticism and opposition are the problem faced by democracy. He said Karunakaran had done several things for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Nedumbassery airport is one project for which Karunakaran will always be remembered.

BJP leader O Rajagopal said if Karunakaran was alive Sabarimala issue would not have turned worse and added he would provide all support to give Nedumbassery airport Karunakaran’s name. K Muraleedharan said Karunakaran has drawn flak during the formation of Nedumbassery airport and added it is a recognition given to Karunakaran that even the present generation is mentioning his name as the founder of the airport.

Muslim League leader M K Muneer said Karunakaran was a leader who was instrumental in the reconstruction of modern Kerala. He was speaking at the seminar ‘Karunakaran and Kerala’. He said in every corner of Kerala’s development Karunakaran’s name was etched and added he was a leader who faced all adversities with a smile.

UDF convenor Benny Behanan and former KPCC president M M Hassan also spoke on the occasion.

During the function, Lulu Financial group managing director Adeeb Ahamed was felicitated with the Entrepreneur Award while cartoonist Gopikrishnan of Mathrubhumi was given the Best Cartoonist Award. Adeeb donated Rs 21 lakh to the foundation, including the Rs 1 lakh he received as prize money.