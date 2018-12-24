KSRTC revenue jumps by Rs 60 lakhs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the cancellation in schedules resulting from the mass retrenching of empanelled conductors, the revenue of KSRTC is soaring.The cash-strapped organisation netted in a revenue of Rs 7.67 crore on Saturday, an increase of Rs 60 lakh, compared to Friday’s turnover of Rs 7.07 crore.

Though the corporation’s coffers kept ringing, the public was left to suffer due to the cancellation of services. Total 768 schedules were cancelled on Sunday as compared to Saturday’s 963. northern region was affected the most as 312 schedules were cancelled in that region.

In the central region, 284 schedules were cancelled while south region witnessed cancellation of 172 schedules.