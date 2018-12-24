Home States Kerala

Maniti women’s visit to Sabarimala a government drama: BJP's Sreedharan Pillai

In protest against the incidents that unfolded at Sabarimala on Sunday, the BJP will observe a state-wide protest on Monday by holding peaceful demonstrations and protest meetings.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Manithi_women_group

The Manithi women group members returning from Sabarimala shrine after protests by devotees at Pamba on 23 December 2018. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said that the attempt of the women activists from Tamil Nadu to visit Sabarimala was part of a drama staged by the LDF Government.The activists who came under the banner of ‘Maniti’ were not believers, but were part of a drama staged with the blessings of the Chief Minister. The whole episode was staged as per the directions from the Chief Minister’s Office, he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Devotees blocking ‘Maniti women’ at Pampa on Sunday. (R) Members of Maniti staging protest as they were not allowed darsan at Sabarimala | Shaji Vettipuram

“The Maniti members came with the knowledge of the CPM. Why would the Kerala police arrange security cover all the way from Tamil Nadu for these women, without any directive from the court? It proves the government and the CPM are keen on desecrating the holy hillock,” he said. Accusing the state government of destroying the sanctity of Sabarimala temple, he sought a comprehensive inquiry into the whole incident by a Central agency.

In protest against the incidents that unfolded at Sabarimala on Sunday, the BJP will observe a state-wide protest on Monday by holding peaceful demonstrations and protest meetings. To another query, he said a function would be held at Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 to welcome the new entrants to the BJP state unit.

TDB abandons inaugural function

Chengannur: BJP activists on Sunday agitated against Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu, board member Sankaradas and Saji Cherian MLA when they arrived near the Mahadeva Temple here for an inaugural function of the TDB. The Board had decided to inaugurate the office of the electrical division of the TDB near the Mahadeva temple. But the BJP followers disrupted the smooth functioning of the programme by chanting ‘Swami Saranam’. They demanded the Devaswom Board president to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala. The TDB was forced to cancel the programme. Since police were not present at the venue, the TDB members and Saji Cherian MLA decided to leave the spot. However, BJP workers conducted an unofficial inauguration of the office by picking an Ayyappa devotee from the crowd. They asked the devotee from Telangana to light the inaugural lamp. Police said they had not received any complaint about the incidents.

Karma samithi Alleges Maoist links

Kochi; The Sabarimala Karma Samithi alleged the Maniti team which arrived in Sabarimala  has links with Maoist ultras. They also demanded that since the state government is refusing to change its stand on the Sabarimala issue, the Governor should intervene and stop the government and police from creating a law and order issue there. “The cops are fully aware there are many cases against most of the women who came for the pilgrimage. Knowing this,they were given police protection and were brought to Pampa,” the samithi said in a release. The samithi termed the women’s arrival  an attempt by the Maoists to obstruct the ‘Thanga Anki’ procession. “This is an attempt to destroy Sabarimala. Why else would the police be aiding and abetting criminals when their maximum attention should be on bringing the Thanka Anki safely to the temple. The government’s involvement in the incident should also be suspected ,” the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Manithi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp