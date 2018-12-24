Maniti women’s visit to Sabarimala a government drama: BJP's Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said that the attempt of the women activists from Tamil Nadu to visit Sabarimala was part of a drama staged by the LDF Government.The activists who came under the banner of ‘Maniti’ were not believers, but were part of a drama staged with the blessings of the Chief Minister. The whole episode was staged as per the directions from the Chief Minister’s Office, he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Devotees blocking ‘Maniti women’ at Pampa on Sunday. (R) Members of Maniti staging protest as they were not allowed darsan at Sabarimala | Shaji Vettipuram

“The Maniti members came with the knowledge of the CPM. Why would the Kerala police arrange security cover all the way from Tamil Nadu for these women, without any directive from the court? It proves the government and the CPM are keen on desecrating the holy hillock,” he said. Accusing the state government of destroying the sanctity of Sabarimala temple, he sought a comprehensive inquiry into the whole incident by a Central agency.

In protest against the incidents that unfolded at Sabarimala on Sunday, the BJP will observe a state-wide protest on Monday by holding peaceful demonstrations and protest meetings. To another query, he said a function would be held at Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 to welcome the new entrants to the BJP state unit.

TDB abandons inaugural function

Chengannur: BJP activists on Sunday agitated against Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu, board member Sankaradas and Saji Cherian MLA when they arrived near the Mahadeva Temple here for an inaugural function of the TDB. The Board had decided to inaugurate the office of the electrical division of the TDB near the Mahadeva temple. But the BJP followers disrupted the smooth functioning of the programme by chanting ‘Swami Saranam’. They demanded the Devaswom Board president to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala. The TDB was forced to cancel the programme. Since police were not present at the venue, the TDB members and Saji Cherian MLA decided to leave the spot. However, BJP workers conducted an unofficial inauguration of the office by picking an Ayyappa devotee from the crowd. They asked the devotee from Telangana to light the inaugural lamp. Police said they had not received any complaint about the incidents.

Karma samithi Alleges Maoist links

Kochi; The Sabarimala Karma Samithi alleged the Maniti team which arrived in Sabarimala has links with Maoist ultras. They also demanded that since the state government is refusing to change its stand on the Sabarimala issue, the Governor should intervene and stop the government and police from creating a law and order issue there. “The cops are fully aware there are many cases against most of the women who came for the pilgrimage. Knowing this,they were given police protection and were brought to Pampa,” the samithi said in a release. The samithi termed the women’s arrival an attempt by the Maoists to obstruct the ‘Thanga Anki’ procession. “This is an attempt to destroy Sabarimala. Why else would the police be aiding and abetting criminals when their maximum attention should be on bringing the Thanka Anki safely to the temple. The government’s involvement in the incident should also be suspected ,” the release said.