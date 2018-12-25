Kerala: Ex-bureaucrat M G K Murthy passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former senior bureaucrat M G K Murthy, 81, passed away in Vijayawada on Monday. The Kerala cadre officer had served as Principal Secretary of the SC, ST Welfare and Revenue Departments.

He was District Collector, Kozhikode and was responsible for establishing Priyadarshini Tea Estate and factory in Wayanad. This first-of-its-kind tribal cooperative is hailed as an innovative model for the empowerment of the marginalised.

Murthy was also noted for encouraging junior IAS officers.

He is survived by wife M Lakshmi Devi, son M Sarath Krishna, daughter Madhavi, in-laws Padmaja and U Venkateswarlu, Additional Chief Secretary, Tripura.

N Sridhar Rao, IGP, Sikkim, and Sharmila are his grandchildren.