Hindustan Scouts and Guides to train teachers, students of Kerala's CBSE, ICSE schools

Hindustan Scouts and Guides, a society under the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, will conduct training programmes in 1,400-odd CBSE and ICSE schools in the state.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan-Scouts-Guides

Governor P Sathasivam with the members of the Kerala Chapter of Hindustan Scouts and Guides

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has given approval to Hindustan Scouts and Guides to provide physical and mental training to teachers and students of CBSE and ICSE schools in the state. The Governor handed over the approval document to the members of the Kerala Chapter of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, including Kerala Chapter chief commissioner M Abdul Nasar, secretary M Jowhar, treasurer Deepa Chandran and Headquarters commissioner Joji Paul.

In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Governor asked the society members to distribute pamphlets among children regarding duties and responsibilities of citizens, as part of creating awareness. As the first step, the society has already trained 100 teachers of Benchmarks International School, Manjeri. The training programme was led by the executive director Captain Kishore Singh Chouhan.

State Scout Commissioner K Unnikrishnan said the second phase of training will be held at Sabarigiri Residential School at Anchal and Chittilappally IES Senior Secondary School in Thrissur. State office-bearers Vinod G Nair, Jacob Sebastian and B Bindu also accompanied the team.

