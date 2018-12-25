Kerala Housing Finance scam: Manhunt on for con man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major manhunt for fugitive conman G Unnikrishnan has been launched by the City police. He is the managing director of Kerala Housing Finance Ltd (KHFL) which had duped several investors of money running into several crores. The investigation team is looking for him in Thiruvananthapuram where the KHFL is headquartered.

Officers said more than 50 persons, mostly senior citizens and retired government employees, lodged complaints against the firm claiming they lost deposits ranging between 1 lakh-30 lakh.