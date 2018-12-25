March by empanelled KSRTC bus conductors ends

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long march by KSRTC empanelled conductors, who were terminated last week, ended in front of the Secretariat on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking fresh appointments.

The march that began last Wednesday from Alappuzha reached Sreeekaryam on Sunday. The employees decided to conduct the march to protest their unexpected termination from the service following a High Court order. The employees, along with their families, covered around 155 km walking. Various employees unions assured the terminated employees that their issue would be taken up with the state government.

As many as 3,861 empanelled conductors lost their jobs following a High Court order in favour of PSC rank holders who were waiting for appointment.

“We are now at the receiving end. I am the sole breadwinner of my family. Since the job loss, we find it difficult to make the ends meet. So the government should take action now or else we have no option left but to commit suicide,” said Saji, a former empanelled conductor.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has said that those who got appointment through employment exchanges could be reinstated in available vacancies. Earlier, KSRTC MD Tomin J Thachankary sent a letter to the government stating that some empanelled employees could be reinstated as per interim order of High Court. The government has also proposed to constitute a committee to study the issues faced by employees.