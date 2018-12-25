Home States Kerala

March by empanelled KSRTC bus conductors ends

The employees decided to conduct the march to protest their unexpected termination from the service following a High Court order.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long march by KSRTC empanelled conductors, who were terminated last week, ended in front of the Secretariat on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking fresh appointments.   

The march that began last Wednesday from Alappuzha reached Sreeekaryam on Sunday. The employees decided to conduct the march to protest their unexpected termination from the service following a High Court order. The employees, along with their families, covered around 155 km walking. Various employees unions assured the terminated employees that their issue would be taken up with the state government.

As many as 3,861 empanelled conductors lost their jobs following a High Court order in favour of PSC rank holders who were waiting for appointment.

“We are now at the receiving end. I am the sole breadwinner of my family. Since the job loss, we find it difficult to make the ends meet. So the government should take action now or else we have no option left but to commit suicide,” said Saji, a former empanelled conductor.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has said that those who got appointment through employment exchanges could be reinstated in available vacancies. Earlier, KSRTC MD Tomin J Thachankary sent a letter to the government stating that some empanelled employees could be reinstated as per interim order of High Court. The government has also proposed to constitute a committee to study the issues faced by employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp