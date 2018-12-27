Home States Kerala

Buses carrying participants for Ayyappa Jyothi come under attack

Six buses used by participants in the Ayyappa Jyothi campaign, organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, were pelted with stones near Payyannur on Wednesday, the police said.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa_jyothi

Devotees participating in the Ayyappa Jyothi programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi seeking protection of the customs at Sabarimala (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

The vehicles were damaged and a few organisers suffered minor injuries. According to the police, the devotees were targeted in the evening at places between Perumba and Kalikkadavu, and some people were admitted in hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were damaged and a few organisers suffered minor injuries. According to the police, the devotees were targeted in the evening at places between Perumba and Kalikkadavu, and some people were admitted in hospital with minor injuries.

The BJP alleged that the CPM workers were behind the attack. In a statement, BJP district president P Sathyaprakash said that the attacks showed the CPM was annoyed by the success of the Ayyappa Jyothi campaign. “CPM workers attacked the Ayyappa devotees, including women, who participated in the campaign,” he said.

Comments(1)

  • Rajesh
    There is no news about Ayyappa Jyothi in this web page except for this item about the attack. What is your agenda or what is your compulsion in not reporting? This report says few organisers got minor injuries. What you are trying to do here is to downplay the attack Had it occurred in a BJP ruled state this would have been reported as attack on democracy woman children secularism and all good things in this country. Hugely disappointed however this made your stand on issues clear to readers. keep reporting in this manner and lose people like me.
    12 hours ago reply
