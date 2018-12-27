College under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan allotted to Periya village

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A model degree college allotted to the state under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) will come up in Periya village in Mananthavady taluk.

The decision was announced during the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday.

The model degree college will be set up in Periya at a cost of 12 crore and the Health Department has agreed to release its 10-acre land to materialise the project.RUSA has been launched to convert universities and colleges into Centres of Excellence under Centre-state participation.