Devotees line up on NH, MC Road

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan led the event at Angamaly and Hindu Aikyavedi state president K P Sasikala in Thrissur.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suresh Gopi MP led the programme at Kalayikkavila, former state police chief T P Senkumar at Kilimanoor, Pandalam royal family member Sasikumara Varma at Pandalam, former TDB president Raman Nair at Changanassery and former PSC chairman K S Radhakrishnan at Angamaly.

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan led the event at Angamaly and Hindu Aikyavedi state president K P Sasikala in Thrissur.The devotees lined up on the National Highway up to Angamaly and from there on the MC road up to Thiruvananthapuram. Hundreds of devotees participated in the programme held at 38 centres on the NH from Kalayikkavila to Kanyakumari. Lamps were lit on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

