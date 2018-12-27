Empanelled KSRTC drivers could be up next

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the row over the mass sacking of empanelled conductors refusing to die down, another controversy is brewing over the appointment of drivers through PSC lists. The KSRTC authorities expect a similar situation will arise with the empanelled drivers too, as there is a chance of PSC list drivers approaching the courts in the wake of the recent High Court order.

The vacancies of drivers were reported by the KSRTC along with those of the conductors, based on which the PSC had selected the candidates. But they have not been posted till date. In 2011, an order was issued to permanently appoint the empanelled drivers of KSRTC, due to which the PSC list candidates were rejected. “There is a chance more such cases may be raised in court based on the recent verdict including the appointment of drivers through PSC list,” said Hena P N, KSRTC Deputy Law Officer

Earlier in January, when the PSC was all set to conduct the practical test for the drivers based on the KSRTC’s vacancy notification, the commission was informed of the cancellation of the vacancy.

Three months later the KSRTC sought a non-available certificate (NAC) to recruit the candidates in the same post via the employment exchange. A NAC certificate is only approved via the PSC if there are no existing candidates for the post asked by any department. “Though there were candidates awaiting their chance via PSC, KSRTC was trying to fill the post by choosing candidates who had registered with the employment exchange,” said a PSC officer.