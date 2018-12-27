Home States Kerala

Engineering entrance exam dates announced in Kerala

The entrance examination for admission to engineering courses in Kerala, for the year 2019-20 will be conducted in April 2019.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entrance examination for admission to engineering courses in Kerala, for the year 2019-20 will be conducted in April 2019. As per the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Paper I  Physics & Chemistry will be held on April 22, 2019 (Monday) between 10 am and 12.30 pm and Paper II mathematics on April 23, 2019 (Tuesday) between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

The engineering entrance examination will be held across the 14 district centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai, said a release. Candidates who desire to get admission to various engineering courses in Kerala should appear and qualify in Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

