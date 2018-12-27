Home States Kerala

Huge turnout at Adoor and Pandalam for Ayyappa Jyothi

Pandalam Palace president Sasikumara Varma and  secretary Narayana Varma addressed devotees at Pandalam.

Published: 27th December 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa-Jyothi

Devotees participating in the Ayyappa Jyothi programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi seeking protection of the customs at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Thousands of woman devotees lit the lamp as part of the Ayyappa Jyothi conducted by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala. Devotees from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts lit the jyothi at Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Pandalam and Adoor on both sides of MC Road. Devotees lit the earthen lamps using sesame seeds tied to a piece of cloth.

Some of the devotees used  coconuts to light the jyothi.

Pandalam Palace president Sasikumara Varma and  secretary Narayana Varma addressed devotees at Pandalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyappa Jyothi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp