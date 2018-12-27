Huge turnout at Adoor and Pandalam for Ayyappa Jyothi

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Thousands of woman devotees lit the lamp as part of the Ayyappa Jyothi conducted by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala. Devotees from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts lit the jyothi at Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Pandalam and Adoor on both sides of MC Road. Devotees lit the earthen lamps using sesame seeds tied to a piece of cloth.

Some of the devotees used coconuts to light the jyothi.

Pandalam Palace president Sasikumara Varma and secretary Narayana Varma addressed devotees at Pandalam.