Home States Kerala

Injured elephant paraded at festivals; activist approaches Kerala CM, Governor

The elephant Ithithanam Vishnu Narayanan is being paraded in temple festivals violating the guidelines for parading elephants at temple festivals.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, elephant herd

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that an injured elephant was being paraded at temple festivals in Palakkad district, Heritage Animal Task Force secretary V K Venkitachalam has approached Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against the owners. 

Ithithanam Vishnu Narayanan

According to Venkitachalam, the elephant Ithithanam Vishnu Narayanan is being paraded in temple festivals violating the guidelines for parading elephants at temple festivals. The elephant has been inflicted deep wounds on its hind legs and mahouts climb on top of the animal stamping on these wounds. “The mahouts deliberately inflict wounds on the elephants to suppress its musth. The animal will be running high fever if it is suffering from an infection. Despite the wounds they are parading the elephants in Palakkad and Thrissur districts,” he said.

Last year the Forest Department had booked a criminal case against the owner and the festival committee of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathi Temple for parading Vishnu Narayanan with wounds. The wounds have not healed but the elephant is being tortured and paraded at festivals, said Venkitachalam. “The animal was paraded at a festival at Tamarakulangara in Palakkad district two days ago. The Forest Department had imposed a ban on parading this elephant in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts in November 2018. So the owners have taken it to Palakkad,” he said.

Responding to the allegation, Conservator of Forests (Central Region) M S Jayaraman said he has forwarded the complaint to the ACF concerned. “There is a monitoring committee under the leadership of the District Collector which gives permission for parading elephants. If a veterinary surgeon checks the wounds and gives certificate, the Forest Department can’t stop parading an elephant,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephant temple elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp