Kerala: BJP received 18,600 new members from other parties, says PS Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai said the Ayyappa Jyothi programme was a grand success despite CPM's planned efforts to destroy it.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has claimed that his party received 18,600 people from other parties during the past few months.

"A good majority of them were local or state-level leaders in the CPM and the Congress, including three former KPCC executive members and 14 former branch or local committee secretaries of CPM and CPI," he told media persons here on Thursday.

The BJP is organising an event to introduce the celebrity newcomers at the Priyadarshini Hall here on Friday at 10.30 a.m. It will be inaugurated by party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao. National secretary H Raja will also attend, he added.

LDF facing worst-ever crisis

Pillai claimed that the recent developments in the LDF showed the front's decay. The induction of the INL and Kerala Congress (B) are last-ditch efforts to woo voters on the basis of religion and caste.

"The association with the communal INL and the corrupt KC (B) are against the principles of the front. The sole aim behind the induction is to secure Muslim and Nair votes in some pockets of the state," he said.

Women's wall is negative

Pillai said the Ayyappa Jyothi programme was a grand success despite CPM's planned efforts to destroy it. Participants were attacked in some CPM strongholds in Kasargod and Kannur. Women and children were injured in the attack besides damage to vehicles, said Pillai.

The BJP leader said that the LDF government was misusing the official machinery to mobilise people for the women's wall.

"The CPM changed its stand on the women's wall many times. It was conceived as a wall of Hindu women but later they changed it into a wall of women of all religions. Now they are saying that men will also join the programme in solidarity. Interestingly, all these changes were decided by the CPM state committee and not by the meeting of renaissance organisations," he said.

He claimed that wives of some CPM leaders had participated in the jyothi programme.

BDJS

Pillai refused to comment on the non-participation of the BDJS in the Ayyappa Jyothi programme. He claimed that it was the internal matter of that organisation.

