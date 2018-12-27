Kerala: NIA sought custody of Kalpetta native arrested in IS case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday sought five days custody of a Kalpetta native, Habeeb Rahman who allegedly attempted to join Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan. The 25-year-old was arrested by NIA team from Kalpetta on Wednesday.

NIA on Thursday produced the 17th accused in the case before NIA Court in Kochi. NIA prosecutor Arjum Ambalapatta submitted that five-days long custody of the accused is required for the probe. NIA court remanded him to judicial custody for 30 days. The application filed by NIA will be considered by the court on Monday. Habeeb was shifted to Ernakulam Sub Jail later.

The case is related to 14 people from Kasargod who moved to Afghanistan to join IS in 2015 and 2016. The absconding persons--Abdul Rashid Abdulla, Ashfak Majeed and Bestin Vincent--who is accused in another NIA case related to IS had contacted Habeen Rehman and his friend Nashidul Hamzafar over encrypted social media platforms and motivated them to join IS. Habeeb and Nashidul left India in October 2017 and reached Iran via Oman to join IS in Afghanistan. However, due to pressure from his family, Habeeb returned to India while Nashidul proceeded to Afghanistan where he was caught by agencies and was sent back to India.

The investigation against Nashidul and Habeeb revealed that they allegedly organised and took part in secret classes held in Kalpetta during April-May 2017.

NIA court had convicted a Bihar native woman who allegedly attempted to join IS at Afghanistan before she was intercepted from New Delhi airport in 2016.