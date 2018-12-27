Home States Kerala

KSRTC and PSC's blame game over empanelled conductors' sacking grows shrill

While the PSC claims it conducted the exam based on the vacancy notification issued by the KSRTC, the latter says despite issuing a cancellation order the PSC went ahead with the examination.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representation.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sacking of around 4,000 empanelled conductors by the KSRTC en masse has set off a blame game between the corporation and the PSC. While the PSC claims it conducted the exam based on the vacancy notification issued by the KSRTC, the latter says despite issuing a cancellation order the PSC went ahead with the examination.

In 2011 the KSRTC planned to buy new buses due to which it sent an interim order to the PSC regarding the vacancy of new posts. Due to some reasons, the move failed to come through, following which a letter was sent to the PSC asking that the examination be cancelled. Despite sounding out the PSC via the government channels it chose to ignore the notice and continued with the selection procedure, said Hena P N, KSRTC Deputy Law Officer.

As the PSC’s recruitment procedure is time-consuming, it usually conducts examination based on anticipated vacancy, which is a continuous process through which the exams are conducted for some posts, including those for LDCs, drivers and conductors so that it will be easy to post them whenever there is a vacancy. 

“The administration has reported a vacancy based on which the PSC had conducted the examination for new candidates. Hence, despite the KSRTC altering its plan, the PSC could not stop the procedure,” said a top PSC officer.

The sudden retrenchment in the KSRTC was the result of the High Court Division Bench order to appoint 4,051 candidates advised by the PSC by removing the 3,872 empanelled conductors from the service. According to the PSC, the reserve conductor rank list was first published on May 9, 2013. Initially, 13,563 candidates were sent advice memo by the PSC. Appointment orders were issued by KSRTC for 9,512 candidates in various stages.

The last 4,051 were sent the advice memo on December 31, 2016. Since the KSRTC had not sent  appointment orders for over two years after the candidates received the advice memo from PSC they approached the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC PSC KSRTC conductors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp