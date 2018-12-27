Home States Kerala

Lower Division clerk in Kerala gets 36 years’ jail term in corruption case

The probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau found that Sivan had used fraudulent means, including forging of signatures, to embezzle 84,539 from employees.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Vigilance Court in Kannur on Wednesday sentenced a Lower Division Clerk in Wayanad to 36 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh in connection with three separate corruption cases.

M Sivan, 50, had served as LD clerk at Meenangadi Community Health Centre in Wayanad from 1997 to 2003. During this period, he was found guilty in three cases relating to embezzlement of funds. Sivan is still in service as an LD clerk with the Health Department in Wayanad as he was denied promotion due to the pending cases.

The probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau found that Sivan had used fraudulent means, including forging of signatures, to embezzle 84,539 from employees. The amount was siphoned off from the leave surrender, provident fund, DA and other arrears of the employees.

In the first case, Sivan was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 30,000. In the second and third cases, he was sentenced to 12 years each in prison and fined 30,000 and 60,000 respectively.  According to a Vigilance spokesperson, the judgment does not specify that the sentences would run concurrently, which means the convict will have to spend a total of 36 years behind bars.

The investigation in the three cases was carried out by K K Markos and M Sulfikar, formerly with Wayanad Vigilance unit. The charge sheet in the case was submitted by the then Vigilance DySP K K Abdul Hameed. Vigilance Additional Legal Advisor Shailajan appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp