Home States Kerala

Malayali businessman’s book on Prime Minister Modi draws national attention

The book follows the influential personalities in his life, his vision for India, new dimension in the country’s international relationships and his inspiring public speeches.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A book chronicling the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, penned by Kochi-based businessman V Mohandas has drawn national attention. The book ‘Narendra Modi - The Zealous Indian Visionary’ depicts Modi’s journey from Vadnagar in Gujarat to No 7, Race Course Road, replete with trials and tribulations and the Modi phenomenon, the political and the socio-economic metamorphosis brought in by him during the past four years.  

Mohandas handed over a copy of the book to the Prime Minister in Delhi on Thursday in the presence of former MP P C Thomas.

V Mohandas presents his book
to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The book follows the influential personalities in his life, his vision for India, new dimension in the country’s international relationships and his inspiring public speeches. “It took three years to complete the book and I hope it will give a true insight into the life and times of Modi in a historical perspective,” said Mohandas.

“Modi is not just a Prime Minister; he is a titanic visionary and embodiment of all grandeur from whom our progeny will derive inspiration,” he said. Mohandas, a PhD in Management, started his career as a lecturer at St Alberts College, Ernakulam, but left the job within one-and-a-half years to start his own enterprise and has completed 35 years now as a successful entrepreneur.

Mohan’s Electronics and Illuminators, the company headed by him, manufactures medical electronics equipment. He is also the founder president of Global Institute for Human Potential Development and has been awarded the Knighthood by Knights of Charity, UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi - The Zealous Indian Visionary PM Modi book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp