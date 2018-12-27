Malayali businessman’s book on Prime Minister Modi draws national attention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A book chronicling the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, penned by Kochi-based businessman V Mohandas has drawn national attention. The book ‘Narendra Modi - The Zealous Indian Visionary’ depicts Modi’s journey from Vadnagar in Gujarat to No 7, Race Course Road, replete with trials and tribulations and the Modi phenomenon, the political and the socio-economic metamorphosis brought in by him during the past four years.

Mohandas handed over a copy of the book to the Prime Minister in Delhi on Thursday in the presence of former MP P C Thomas.

V Mohandas presents his book

to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The book follows the influential personalities in his life, his vision for India, new dimension in the country’s international relationships and his inspiring public speeches. “It took three years to complete the book and I hope it will give a true insight into the life and times of Modi in a historical perspective,” said Mohandas.

“Modi is not just a Prime Minister; he is a titanic visionary and embodiment of all grandeur from whom our progeny will derive inspiration,” he said. Mohandas, a PhD in Management, started his career as a lecturer at St Alberts College, Ernakulam, but left the job within one-and-a-half years to start his own enterprise and has completed 35 years now as a successful entrepreneur.

Mohan’s Electronics and Illuminators, the company headed by him, manufactures medical electronics equipment. He is also the founder president of Global Institute for Human Potential Development and has been awarded the Knighthood by Knights of Charity, UK.