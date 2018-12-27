No Congress participation in women’s wall, Ayyappa Jyothi: Muraleedharan MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader and KPCC publicity committee chairman K Muraleedharan MLA said Congress workers have been explicitly told not to take part in the communal women’s wall as well as the Ayyappa jyothi programme. The directive was issued to party men since the women’s wall and the Ayyappa jyothi are being undertaken by the ruling CPM and the Opposition BJP, respectively.

Muraleedharan said while the government claims it does not have any role in women’s wall and that it is a CPM programme, the PRD - the government’s publicity wing - has issued a circular on the wall. Further, he said the government’s involvement in the programme is borne out by the wall finding a mention in all government programmes.

The affidavit filed by the government before the Kerala High Court states money from the 50 crore budget allocation for women security will be utilised for the women’s wall. This flies in the face of the Chief Minister’s statement in the Assembly that no money from the exchequer will be used for the purpose, Muraleedharan said, terming it duplicity.

If indeed the government is committed to women’s equality and empowerment, they should immediately give support and assistance to Viji, wife of Sanal Kumar from Neyyattinkara who was done to death by a DySP. On the NSS’ participation in the Ayyappa jyothi, Muraleedharan said, “ The NSS has not compelled anyone to take part in the programme and the NSS members are joining the Ayyappa jyothi on their own. If this was organised by either the NSS or any other social organisations, the Congress workers needn’t have any reservations in participating in it.”