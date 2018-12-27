Post-LDF entry, Indian National League mulls pro-Left political front

Shafeeq Alingal By

MALAPPURAM: With the Indian National League’s (INL) decades-long wait to enter the CPM-led LDF finally ending on a happy note, INL is now set to float a new Left-leaning political front. If things pan out as expected, INL will merge with the National Secular Conference (NSC), which is led by former IUML leaders. Post-merger, the outfit will function with LDF.

INL leaders told Express preliminary discussions in this regard were held and further steps will be initiated soon. “NSC leaders proposed a plan and a final decision will be taken after detailed discussions,” said INL state president A P Abdul Wahab. The CPM is quite keen on the INL-NSC merger since the party leadership believes the new front will be able to give a jolt to IUML in its strongholds in electoral fray.

Apart from Muslims, INL leadership feels the new party will be able to create a vote bank among religious minorities and Dalits. “The party will uphold secular credentials,” Wahab said.

Political muscle

The LDF entry is expected to help the INL beef up its party apparatus. “The rank and file as well as leaders, who left the party due to the inordinate delay in entering the LDF fold, will indeed come back now. This will greatly improve the party’s electoral prospects,” Wahab said.

INL secretariat convenes

The INL state secretariat, which was convened in Kozhikode on Wednesday, discussed the party’s further course of action, post-LDF entry. The secretariat said the LDF entry is a recognition for the party’s stance. It decided to function as an LDF ally and uphold the values of secularism. Besides, it decided to ensure the success of women’s wall and get the maximum participation from the women party members. A P Abdul Wahab presided. INL national general secretary Ahmed Dewarkovil, state general secretary Kasim Irikkur, B Hamza Haji and A A Ameen were present.

Heartbreak at hustings

INL has an unimpressive track record in Assembly polls, having tasted its lone success in 2006 when P M A Salam scored an upset victory from Kozhikode South. INL strongman A P Abdul Vahab, A A Ameen and O K Thangal lost in the last Assembly polls. Following its poll-pact with the LDF in the last civic polls, the INL managed to get representation in around 100 seats.