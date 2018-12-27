Printing industry still battling to overcome Kerala flood havoc

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over four months since the century’s worst floods which ravaged the state, the printing industry is yet to come out of the woods.Several printing units, which were inundated by the floodwaters, are yet to resume operations, Kerala Printers’ Association (KPA) said.

Sanu P Chelappan, KPA member, said around 200 printing units were affected in the flood. Direct losses was around 150 crore. If operational costs and loss of business loss are factored in, the cost of flood damage will come to more than 400 crore.

“As many as 91 KPA members lost their units in the flood. The printing presses are still affected even after the machines were repaired. Several machines develop snags frequently. The printing output of machines has been affected due to which the clients have to approach other presses. Since the modern electronic printing machines have highly sensitive chips and sensors, some of the machines are yet to be repaired,” he said.

E V Rajan, KPA district president said printing units in Ernakulam were affected the most. “The industry was already in crisis due to demonetisation, GST and ever-rising raw material expenses. It will require more time to make a full recovery,” he said.

KPA’s 33rd state convention will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor from Friday- Sunday.