Home States Kerala

Printing industry still battling to overcome Kerala flood havoc

Sanu P Chelappan, KPA member, said around 200 printing units were affected in the flood. Direct losses was around 150 crore.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Kerala floods (Manu Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over four months since the century’s worst floods which ravaged the state, the printing industry is yet to come out of the woods.Several printing units, which were inundated by the floodwaters, are yet to resume operations,  Kerala Printers’ Association (KPA) said.

Sanu P Chelappan, KPA member, said around 200 printing units were affected in the flood. Direct losses was around 150 crore. If operational costs and loss of business loss are factored in, the cost of flood damage will come to more than 400 crore.

“As many as 91 KPA members lost their units in the flood. The printing presses are still affected even after the machines were repaired. Several machines develop snags frequently. The printing output of machines has been affected due to which the clients have to approach other presses. Since the modern electronic printing machines have highly sensitive chips and sensors, some of the machines are yet to be repaired,” he said.

E V Rajan, KPA district president said printing units in Ernakulam were affected the most. “The industry was already in crisis due to demonetisation, GST and ever-rising raw material expenses. It will require more time to make a  full recovery,” he said.

KPA’s 33rd state convention will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor from Friday- Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods printing industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp