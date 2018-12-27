Home States Kerala

Rs 60 crore fall in Sabarimala temple revenue

The income from the sale of appam prasadam stood at Rs 3.88 crore as against Rs 12.19 crore during the corresponding period of the last season.

Devotees queueing up to climb the holy steps at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar has said the aggregate revenue during the 39 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season showed a fall of Rs 60 crore at Rs 105 crore.

Of the total revenue, the income from the sale of aravana prasadam fell to Rs 40.99 crore during the ongoing pilgrimage season as against Rs 70.68 crore during the same period in the last pilgrimage season, he said. Total hundi collection stood at Rs 42.33 crore during the period under review in contrast to Rs  59.69  crore, Padmakumar said.

Padmakumar said a new sewage treatment plant would be set up at Nilakkal with a capacity of five lakh litres per day. The plant will be operational during the 2019-2020 pilgrimage season, he said.

