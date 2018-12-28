Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Fasting BJP leader Shobha Surendran arrested, shifted to hospital

As part of the second phase of its agitation on the Sabarimala issue, Kerala BJP had on December 3 launched an indefinite relay fast in front of the Kerala Secretariat.

Published: 28th December 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shobha Surendran

BJP Kerala general secretary Sobha Surendran (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP State General Secretary, Shobha Surendran, who was on an indefinite fast here for the past 11 days on the Sabarimala issue, was Friday arrested and removed by police after her health deteriorated.

She was later taken to the General hospital here, party sources said.

As part of the second phase of its agitation on the Sabarimala issue, Kerala BJP had on December 3 launched an indefinite relay fast in front of the Secretariat here, demanding protection of the rituals and traditions of the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

The hill shrine had witnessed violent protests from devotees against the state government's decision to implement the September 28 Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.

BJP Vice-President N Sivarajan Friday took over the relay fast. Party leaders A N Radhakrishnan, CK Padmanabhan also took part in the relay fast.

 

