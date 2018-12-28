Home States Kerala

Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons died and one sustained serious injuries in three separate accidents reported in Ernakulam Rural Police limits. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons died and one sustained serious injuries in three separate accidents reported in Ernakulam Rural Police limits.  The deceased are Afsal, 23, of Kalampur, near Muvattupuzha and Joby, 31, of Mannathoor. Afsal was heading towards Perumbavoor when he fell down from his motorcycle while trying to manoeuvre his way through the traffic block at Vazhappilly on MC Road and a lorry coming from the opposite direction ran over his head on Thursday.

In the second incident, Joby, who was seated on his motorcycle parked along the road at East Maradi was talking on the mobile phone when a car rammed his motorcycle from behind. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Muvattupuzha police registered cases under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC in both the incidents.In the third case, Varghese, 56, of Thiruvaniyoor, sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a minibus at Vettikkal within Mulanthuruthy police station limits on Thursday around 12.30 pm.

