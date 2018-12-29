Home States Kerala

Kerala police recreate Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cover to promote road safety in Kannur 

The picture went viral as Mir Mohammed Ali, the district collector of Kannur sharing the photo on Twitter.

Kerala police recreated the famous cover of The Beatles’ 1969 album 'Abbey Road' in Kannavam town of Kannur district (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

In an effort to raise public awareness on road safety, a team of the Kerala police have recreated the famous cover of The Beatles’ 1969 album "Abbey Road" in Kannavam town of Kannur district.

Recreating the poster of the English band, in which four of them are seen walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios, the force took a photograph of four student cadets crossing a road over the zebra lines.

The picture went viral as Mir Mohammed Ali, the district collector of Kannur shared the photo on Twitter.

Calling the force as "Kannur's Beatles" he wrote on Thursday: "Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district."

He later posted a photo of the original poster as well, perhaps for those who couldn't figure the connection.

TAGS
Kerala Police Kannur police Abbey Road Abbey Road poster The Beatles

Comments

