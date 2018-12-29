Kerala rights panel registers suo motu case after baby with heart ailment dies on train

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Friday registered a suo motu case in the incident in which a one-year-old girl suffering from heart disease died while on the way to Thiruvananthapuram on Maveli Express after her family was allegedly denied a seat in a reserved coach a couple of days ago. KSHRC member K Mohankumar sought a detailed report from the Divisional Railway Manager on the incident.

Maryam, the daughter of Shameer and Sumayya, died while travelling in the train on Wednesday night. Her parents alleged they were not given a seat in the sleeper coach and the ticket examiner asked them to leave the coach despite repeated pleas for a seat.

Some of the passengers managed to pull the chain when the baby was found breathless. Though she was rushed to a hospital at Kuttippuram, the doctors declared her brought dead. “The Railways committed lapses in providing emergency care to the baby,” the KSHRC said in a statement.

Through an interim order, Mohankumar also asked the Railways to ensure such incidents are not repeated.