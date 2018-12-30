Kerala government wants Technopark employees in Women’s Wall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another move to ensure more participation in Women’s Wall on January 1, the state government has shot off a letter to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Technopark asking him to ensure participation of techies in the campaign.

As per official sources, the letter was issued to the CEO asking him to forward it to the IT companies functioning in Technopark. “We have received such a communication from Thiruvananthapuram district administration and have forwarded it to the IT companies in the park. However, we can’t insist them to send their employees for the Women’s Wall,” said a senior officer of the Technopark.

Meanwhile, the government’s decision to approach the IT companies for participation in Women’s Wall has raised criticism from industry bodies and other sectors. TiE Kerala executive director K Chandrasekhar said such a letter was totally unwarranted. “It’s up to each individual to decide whether to join an event or a movement,” he said.

Letter

The letter, which is being circulated on social media platforms, reads: “As you know the Govt of Kerala conducts ‘Vanitha Mathil’ to strengthen the values of renaissance on I January 2019 at 3 pm. You are requested to ensure maximum representation of women employees from your organisations. And you are also requested to make sure that the women employees register their name and details in the web portal ‘vanithamathiltvm.com’.” (sic)