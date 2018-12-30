March to occupy Keezhattur today

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In what could possibly be the last attempt to save their paddy fields, the Vayalkkilikal is gearing up to unleash stiff resistance to save their paddy fields from being filled up. The situation looks much different than the one they had to face during their first ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ march.

The march ‘Keezhattur vayal pidichedukkunnu’, which will be held on Sunday, under the aegis of the Vayalkkillikal and Keezhattur Aikyadardhya Samithi, is expected to witness thousands of environment activists and social workers from different parts of the state march on foot from Taliparamba town to Keezhattur, to show their solidarity to the agitation led by Vayalkkilikal and their protest against the stance of the state and Central governments.

The previous march witnessed much uproar and tension as the CPM had taken an open stand against the march and had arranged protest meetings prior to it at Taliparamba. But, knowing that the tide had changed with the Union Government’s nod of approval to the road alignment, it is noticeable that neither the government nor the CPM have come out in the open against the march this time.

Sensing that they are up against an insurmountable wall of power, the Vayalkkilikal has been campaigning hard for the march, by spreading the message through social media to organise a mass rally. “We expect at least 2,000 environment and social activists at Keezhattur on December 30,” said Suresh Keezhattur, leader of Vayalkkilikal. “The corporate-political nexus has been eating up whatever greenery is left,” he said.

The march will start from Taliparamba around 2.30 pm. The activists will join together at Keezhattur paddy field and will declare the paddy field as theirs. Hashim Chendampally, leader of the anti-highway agitations in Kerala, will inaugurate the public meeting. The activists will take an oath declaring their readiness to protect the paddy fields from being filled up in the garb of development.