Home States Kerala

March to occupy Keezhattur today

In what could possibly be the last attempt to save their paddy fields, the Vayalkkilikal is gearing up to unleash stiff resistance to save their paddy fields from being filled up. 

Published: 30th December 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In what could possibly be the last attempt to save their paddy fields, the Vayalkkilikal is gearing up to unleash stiff resistance to save their paddy fields from being filled up. The situation looks much different than the one they had to face during their first ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ march.

The march ‘Keezhattur vayal pidichedukkunnu’, which will be held on Sunday, under the aegis of the Vayalkkillikal and Keezhattur Aikyadardhya Samithi, is expected to witness thousands of environment activists and social workers from different parts of the state march on foot from Taliparamba town to Keezhattur, to show their solidarity to the agitation led by Vayalkkilikal and their protest against the stance of the state and Central governments.

The previous march witnessed much uproar and tension as the CPM had taken an open stand against the march and had arranged protest meetings prior to it at Taliparamba. But, knowing that the tide had changed with the Union Government’s nod of approval to the road alignment, it is noticeable that neither the government nor the CPM have come out in the open against the march this time.

Sensing that they are up against an insurmountable wall of power, the Vayalkkilikal has been campaigning hard for the march, by spreading the message through social media to organise a mass rally. “We expect at least 2,000 environment and social activists at Keezhattur on December 30,” said Suresh Keezhattur, leader of Vayalkkilikal. “The corporate-political nexus has been eating up whatever greenery is left,” he said. 

The march will start from Taliparamba around 2.30 pm. The activists will join together at Keezhattur paddy field and will declare the paddy field as theirs. Hashim Chendampally, leader of the anti-highway agitations in Kerala, will inaugurate the public meeting. The activists will take an oath declaring their readiness to protect the paddy fields from being filled up in the garb of development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy Kerala Keralam Keezhatturilekku

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp