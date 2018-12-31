Home States Kerala

Guru’s vision has no parallels: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

He was speaking after inaugurating the 86th pilgrimage season at Sivagiri in Varkala on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2018

Governor P Sathasivam being presented with prasadam after he offered prayers at the Mahasamadhi at Sivagiri Math on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The phenomenal rise in the number of people attending the annual Sivagiri pilgrimage shows the increasing relevance of Sree Narayana Guru’s vision, Governor P Sathasivam has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 86th pilgrimage season at Sivagiri in Varkala on Sunday. Sathasivam said that Guru’s knowledge and vision had no parallels in history. They have relevance in modern society as well. Guru’s vision is noted for the importance given to mutual love and harmony. His casteless proclamation was to oppose discrimination on the basis of caste. The pilgrimage aims to raise awareness on individual development through education, sanitation, agriculture, trade, science and technology.

“Guru aimed at the progress of humanity irrespective of religion or caste considerations. He believed that individual’s development was the key to achieve the goal of social development,” the Governor said.
Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom president Swami Vishuddhananda presided over the function. Pilgrimage committee secretary Swami Visalananda also addressed the function.

SNDS Trust general secretary Swami Sandrananda welcomed the gathering and treasurer Swami Saradananda paid a vote of thanks. The Governor released the logo of Sivagiri TV at the function. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan will inaugurate the seminar on “Kerala’s reconstruction as per Guru’s vision” on Monday at 5 pm.

Government’s I and PR Department is conducting an exhibition on Kerala’s Renaissance history at Sivagiri. Rare photos connected with the Renaissance are on display.

