CPI (Maoist) call the Women's Wall in Kerala a farce and communal

The Maoists’ opposition came to light after copies of the bulletin were spotted at Manchakod Bazar near Marutha in Vazhikkadav on Sunday morning.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Maoists have vent their ire against the Women’s Wall. The latest edition of ‘Kaattuthee’, the news bulletin by People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) affiliated to the CPI (Maoist), has termed women’s wall a farce and communal.  

The Maoists’ opposition came to light after copies of the bulletin were spotted at Manchakod Bazar near Marutha in Vazhikkadav on Sunday morning. The bulletin came down heavily on the CPM and the government. “CPM is opportunistic and the wall is being formed by joining hands with organisations like the SNDP. Thus, the wall could be called on the communal wall,” the article in Kattuthee read.  The police found bulletin copies in bus stops and verandas of the buildings at the town here.

Kaattuthee, which termed CPM’s stand-in Sabarimala issue ‘opportunistic’, said the party is also lending support to Hindutva politics just like the BJP and Congress. “BJP is trying to strengthen Hindutva through the unification of Hindus. The Congress also follows the same politics. And now, the CPM is also giving support to Hindutva,” Kaattuthee said. The article said that the party that is strong enough to ensure protection for women in Sabarimala is taking a stand in favour of Hindutva politics.

Women's Wall PLGA CPI (Maoist)

