One lakh Jacobites to strengthen Women’s Wall in Kochi

KOCHI: The Jacobite Syrian Church on Sunday expressed its support to the Women’s Wall which will be formed by the government on the New Year day. The Jacobite Church’s decision to support the wall assumes political significance as it came at a time when the Malankara Orthodox faction, which rallied behind the LDF during the previous assembly election, has now shown signs of rift following the church fiasco.

According to Jacobite Church’s former official spokesperson Fr Varghese Kallappara, the Jacobite Church has asked its followers to take part in the Women’s Wall. “We hope nearly one lakh Jacobite women will take part in the Women’s Wall. It is the policy of Jacobite Church to lend support to those who help us in crisis. That’s why we’ve taken a stance in favour of the LDF Government on the Women’s Wall’s issue,” he said.

The Jacobites decided to support the wall after the government took a stance in favour of them when Orthodox believers tried to enter the Kothamangalam and Piravom churches. After failing to enter the churches, the Malankara Orthodox Church sent a letter to the Chief Minister and also requested the support of the Central government.