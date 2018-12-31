Home States Kerala

Police identify three of four Maoists in Ambayathode

Though Maoist presence was reported before from Aralam, Barnani, Mananthavadi and Pulppally, this is the first time that a gang has appeared in a public place.

Published: 31st December 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have identified three of the four Maoists who appeared in the Ambayathode town carrying AK 47 guns on Saturday evening and raised slogans against the government. According to the police, the persons have been identified as Ramu, C P Moideen and Kavitha aka Keerthi. Keerthi hails from Karnataka and the other two are from Kerala.

It was on Saturday evening that the gang wielding guns appeared in the town. They bought some supplies from a provisions store and stuck posters in the town. They also shouted slogans and distributed ‘Kaattu thee’, a Maoist publication to the people before returning to the forest. A police team led by Iritty DySP Prajeesh Thottathil started a search to find the Maoists on Saturday night itself.

Though Maoist presence was reported before from Aralam, Barnani, Mananthavadi and Pulppally, this is the first time that a gang has appeared in a public place. The audacious move by them has put the police under pressure.

ALSO READ: Police beef up security in Thiruvananthapuram on the verge of New Year eve celebrations

Security strengthened in police stations; red alert declared

Security arrangements in the police stations have been strengthened and red alerts have been declared in the region. Thunderbolt commandos were deployed at the Kelakam police station.Teams from Central Intelligence, Anti Maoists squad and the Intelligence Department have reached Ambayathode. Though it is believed there were 10 persons in the squad, only four, wearing military uniforms had reached the town. The police got the visuals of these people from a CCTV footage in a shop.

Identified Maoists

The Maoists have been identified as Ramu, C P Moideen and Kavitha aka Keerthi. Keerthi hails from Karnataka, while Ramu and Moideen are from Kerala

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Kannur Violence Red alert in Kannur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp