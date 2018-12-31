Police identify three of four Maoists in Ambayathode

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have identified three of the four Maoists who appeared in the Ambayathode town carrying AK 47 guns on Saturday evening and raised slogans against the government. According to the police, the persons have been identified as Ramu, C P Moideen and Kavitha aka Keerthi. Keerthi hails from Karnataka and the other two are from Kerala.

It was on Saturday evening that the gang wielding guns appeared in the town. They bought some supplies from a provisions store and stuck posters in the town. They also shouted slogans and distributed ‘Kaattu thee’, a Maoist publication to the people before returning to the forest. A police team led by Iritty DySP Prajeesh Thottathil started a search to find the Maoists on Saturday night itself.

Though Maoist presence was reported before from Aralam, Barnani, Mananthavadi and Pulppally, this is the first time that a gang has appeared in a public place. The audacious move by them has put the police under pressure.

Security strengthened in police stations; red alert declared

Security arrangements in the police stations have been strengthened and red alerts have been declared in the region. Thunderbolt commandos were deployed at the Kelakam police station.Teams from Central Intelligence, Anti Maoists squad and the Intelligence Department have reached Ambayathode. Though it is believed there were 10 persons in the squad, only four, wearing military uniforms had reached the town. The police got the visuals of these people from a CCTV footage in a shop.

