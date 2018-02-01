KASARGOD: Two sisters and a three-year-old boy were killed after a loco engine hit them while crossing a railway track at Manjeshwaram, said an officer.The deceased are Ayesha (40), wife of Abdulla of Kunjathur, their three-year-old son Thamil, and her elder sister Ameena (40), wife of Moideen Kunhi of Posot.The incident happened around 300 m from the railway station at noon on Wednesday, said a Railway officer.

The women and child were crossing the tracks when they saw Chennai-Mangaluru Mail approaching them, said the officer. The train did not slow down as it did not have stop at Manjeshwaram. “On seeing the train, they moved to the next track. But a diesel engine was on its way to Kozhikode on that track. The loud sound of the Mangalore Mail might have drowned the sound of the incoming engine,” the officer said. The three women died on the spot, police said. According to the family, the two sisters were returning home after taking Thamil to the government hospital in Manjeshwaram.

Ayesha is survived by three other children, and Ameena by four children, apart from their husbands, said their relatives.Railway officers said the station had a foot overbridge, but residents cross the tracks outside the station to go to town on the west side.On its part, the railways said they had built foot overbridges at all stations in Kasargod, except Chandera and Ezhimala.