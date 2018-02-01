PATHANAMTHITTA: Preparations have been completed for the smooth conduct of the 106th Ayroor-Cherukolppuzha Hindu convention, slated to be held on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Sree Vidyadhiraja Nagar at Ayroor near Kozhenchery from February 4 to 11. P S Nair, vice-president of Ayroor Hindumatha Parishad, the organisers, told reporters the work on the make-shift auditorium, which can accommodate 10,000 people, is over. The convention will be inaugurated by Swami Vidyaprasanna Theertha, head of Bengaluru Subramania Madom at 3 pm on February 4.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will preside over the function. On the second day of the convention on February 5, Ramesh Elamon, Veloor Parameswaran Nampoothiri and Acharya Udith Chathanya will deliver discourses. A seminar on ‘Judiciary on country’s perspective’ at 3 pm on February 6 will be inaugurated by principal district judge John K Illikadan. Ramakrishna Sarma of Indian Heritage Science, Mangaluru, will preside over the function.

Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage director N Gopalakrishnan will deliver a discourse at 7 pm. On the fourth day on February 7, Mathangi Krishnamurthi and team will conduct a Carnatic music concert at 3 pm. An Ayyappa devotees’ meet to be held on February 8 will be inaugurated by Swami Chidanandapuri of Kozhikode Kolathur Adwaithashramam at 2.30 pm. Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar will preside over the function.

Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas will be the chief guest. The ‘Acharyanusmaranom’ meet on February 9 will be inaugurated by Swami Adirsya Kadsidheswar of Sreekshetragiri Madom, Kolhapur, at 3 pm.Swami Garudaswojananda of Vazhoor Theerthapada Ashramam will preside over the function. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran will be chief guest at the function. The women’s meet on February 10 will be inaugurated by Gouri Lakshmibai of Kowdiar Palace at 3 pm.

Swamini Jnanabhanishta of Santhanana Madom Rishi Sadhananalayam, Pathanamthitta, will preside over the function. The valedictory function at 3 pm on February 11 will be inaugurated by Swami Poornamritanandapuri of Mata Amritanandamayi MathSwami Prajnananda Theertha of Vazhoor Theerthapada Ashramam will preside over the function. O Rajagopal MLA will present the ‘Sree Vidyadhiraja Darsana Puraskaram’. Union Minister Alpons Kannanthanam and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will be the chief guest.