ALAPPUZHA: The works under various government departments worth crores of rupees are pending owing to shortage of granite. According to rough estimates, works worth around Rs 1,000 crore are pending owing to shortage of raw materials. Major works like Vizhinjam Port construction, doubling of railway lines, development of national highways and other mega projects have been affected by the shortage of granite.

According to Varghese Kannampally, president, All Kerala Government Contractors Association, around 70 per cent of government work are pending owing to shortage of granite. “More than 2,500 small and medium granite quarries stopped operation owing to lack of permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Only around 100 quarries are functioning in the state and those are largescale ones. After the shortage of granite, the cost of quarry products has increased by 25 to 30 per cent in two months,” he said.

“Illegal and indiscriminate quarrying has forced the department to stop renewal of licence of quarries.

However, the decision has paralysed the construction sector in the state. It has added to the crisis which hit various sectors owing to demonetisation and GST. Most of the mines which functioned in Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were closed. The granite for major works in South Kerala comes from these places. After the closure of mines, the cost of granite products has increased. Small constructions have been hit owing to this,” Varghese said.

All Kerala Builders Association chairman Santhosh Babu said: “the quality of granite products has come down and the cost has shot up after the closure of quarries. “The construction works in private sector have also suffered a setback. Most of the mini constructions, including road renovation, construction of retaining walls of roads, sea wall and many other works under the local self government institutions have stopped. The deadline for construction ends on March 31, but we are unable to complete the works before the date. The shortage of granite products is a setback to the house and building construction sector,” he said.

“Big quarry operators have been working like a mafia. The cost of granite sand and rubble has gone up by 40 to 60 per cent owing to the shortage. In some areas, the contractors are using low-quality granite for constructing roads and buildings. It will affect the quality of construction,” he said.

The GST imposed on construction materials has also added to the cost. Eighteen per cent GST has been imposed on building materials. It has increased the construction cost by 18 per cent. It has mainly affected ordinary people who build houses by spending Rs 25 to 30 lakh. The construction cost has increased by Rs 4.5 lakh to 5.4 lakh. It has created stagnation in the house construction sector also,” Santhosh said.

Varghese Kannampally said: “the state government has to urgently intervene and settle the issue. The association has submitted a memorandum to the state government in this regard. The import of granite products from other states and mining of sand from dams and sea in a scientific manner are the solutions to the crisis,” Varghese said.