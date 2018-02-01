KOCHI: Vice-Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and technology (Cusat) J Letha on Wednesday ordered indefinite closure of the Cochin University College of Engineering, Kuttanad, (CUCEK) following the row over the college allegedly serving beef cutlets to North Indian students.Letha has also ordered an inquiry into the issue. Letha’s action followed the protests by North Indian students who staged a strike at Cusat. They were joined by a few North Indian students from Cusat. The protesting students demanded action against CUCEK principal Sunil Kumar.

Later, Letha met the protesting students and told them any action against Kumar will be taken only after the inquiry was over.It all started on January 25, when snacks were served after a seminar in the college. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutlets were on the menu. Some students allegedly ate the beef cutlets and later claimed the college authorities deliberately served them those in the guise of vegetarian cutlets to hurt their religious sentiments.