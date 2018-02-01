KOCHI: The FIR filed by CBI following the arrest of a Malayali BSF Commandant from the Alappuzha railway station with nearly `50 lakh in cash the other day, claims the officer received illegal gratification from smugglers on the India-Bangladesh border. The FIR was filed before the CBI Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.Jibu D Mathew, Commandant, 83 Battalion of BSF, who was serving at Roshanbagh in Murshidabad, West Bengal, was arrested by CBI on Tuesday. “Jibu was travelling from Shalimar to Kayamkulam on the Shalimar Express (A1, 20) with around `50 lakh kept inside a blue trolley bag. He had collected the money from smugglers operating along the India-Bangladesh international border where his battalion is deployed,” the FIR said.

After intercepting the Pathanamthitta native and ascertaining his identity, the CBI officers asked him to open the trolley bag. Clothes were kept inside the main pouch of the bag. When the clothes were removed, bundles of currency notes of `2,000 and `500 denominations were found inside. “Upon counting, it was found there were 18 bundles of `2,000 notes amounting to `34.44 lakh and 22 bundles of `500 notes amounting `10.86 lakh, bring the total to `45.30 lakh,” the FIR said.

On examining the source of the cash, it was revealed he had obtained the money from smugglers operating on the India-Bangladesh border as illegal gratification for the favours he did to them in his capacity as the BSF Commandant. “Based on the reasonable belief that Jibu committed the offence of habitually accepting illegal gratification by abusing his official position as BSF Commandant for pecuniary gain, he was placed under arrest from 7 pm. Subsequently, a personal search of the accused was conducted and the items found, including `35,065, were entered in the personal search memo,” the FIR stated.

The case has been registered under Sections 7, 13, 13(1)(a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. CBI Inspector Abdul Aziz, working with the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kochi, has been tasked with investigating the case. Jibu was produced before the CBI Court in Thiruvananthapuram. The court granted his custody to the CBI for 12 days.