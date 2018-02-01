THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that the CPM was not for any tie-up with the Congress at the national level for putting up a resistance against the BJP, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that the alternative against the saffron party should be formed on the basis of clear policies. He made the statement in the Assembly in reply to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who said it was another blunder on the part of the CPM central committee to have rejected any alliance with the Congress.

"The CPM does not have any intention to form any kind of electoral alliance with the Congress. There is a need for united agitation against the BJP that has shattered the lives of the common man,’’ he said. Noting that there was a need to put up resistance to the growing threat of the BJP in the country, he said there was a need for an alternative policy. The Congress did not have any alternative policy. Moreover, people have lost their interest in that party, Pinarayi said. ‘’We want all the democratic forces to join together to fight against the BJP,’’ he said. He alleged the BJP and the Congress were following the same policy. Making it clear that there was a need to fight capitalist forces, he said the BJP had followed in the footsteps of the Congress in striking an alliance with the US.

In his speech, Chennithala said fascism was the biggest curse in the country and added that the Congress was the only alternative to resist such forces in the country. ‘’If the CPM wants to defeat such communal fascist forces, why is it hesitant to cooperate with the Congress,’’ he asked.