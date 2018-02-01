THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said different opinions aired by coalition parties will never affect the government. ‘’There may be difference of opinion but that will not weaken the LDF Government,’’ he said in the Assembly while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address. Stating there were no issues within the LDF, he said the front always stood united. ‘’The coalition parties will have strong opinions. But that does not mean that there are differences within the LDF,’’ he said.

There is no need for any concern regarding the unity of the LDF. Pinarayi was replying to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennthala’s allegation that the LDF was not united and the ministers had different opinions. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister and CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar said each party in the coalition had the right to give opinion. ‘’Giving opinion does not mean that the LDF is not united. As a coalition partner, everyone has the right to air their opinion,’’ he said.

In his speech, Chennithala alleged the CPM and the CPI, the major coalition partners in the LDF, were in a cold war that was evident from several issues such as Munnar, Law Academy and the resignation of Thomas Chandy. ‘’If there is difference of opinion within the coalition partners, it could affect the government,’’ he said. He said the cabinet met only for 15 minutes, and a CPI minister even boycotted one such meeting. ‘’All these show the LDF partners are not united,’’ he said.