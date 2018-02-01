KOCHI: The smuggling of gold and its seizures made by various law enforcement agencies seem to have lost their ‘charm’ for many in Kerala as there is a significant rise in cases of late even when the governments are waging a war on unaccounted cash. But it keeps the law enforcement agencies on their toes as the ‘grey market’ in retail gold trade is thriving in the state even after demonetisation and the introduction of GST.

According to a report tabled by Finance Minister Thomas Issac in the Assembly, 140.55 kg gold have been seized in the state this financial year until January and a fine of `399.5 lakh slapped on the offenders.

This excludes the Customs agencies’ seizure of around 200 kg of gold from various airports and ports each year. The rise underlines the depth of ‘grey bullion’ trade in jewellery market in Kerala which is a haven for gold smugglers.

Experts say only less than 10 per cent of the gold that illegally enters the state is caught by various agencies through tipoffs. Kerala Jewellers Association Coordination Committee state coordinator S Abdul Nazar said the grey gold market accounts for around 20-30 pc of the total retail trade being held in the state and there is a substantial rise in the customers preferring to avoid invoicing to save the 3% GST being levied on the gold sale.

“There’re around 3,000 gold manufactures in the state and their largest concentration is in Thrissur. Only a few have gone for GST with the rest of the lot controlling the grey bullion trade in the state,” said Abdul Nazar. Since there is growing demand for ornaments without invoicing bills, the illegal manufactures and some unscrupulous bullion traders do sale without billing. The unaccounted money accrued from it is used for the purchase of gold both through legal and illegal means. Besides, the entry of jewellery manufactures into the wholesale and retail trade of gold has hit the existing players hard, according to retailers. “The registered traders in the state are now forced to hold their daily sale by keeping the board rate of retail gold at least `100/per gram below the normal rate,” said Abdul Nazar.

Rubbishing the charge the jewellery manufactures were aiding and controlling the grey market in the state, Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association of Kerala chief patron P V Jose said: “We’re holding the trade as per law. Perhaps some traders indulge in such practice and we aren’t responsible for that.”