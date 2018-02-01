KOCHI: The management fraternity in Kerala has high hopes the annual budget will bring in amendments in the Tax Structure since the focus of the government is on widening the tax net. A statement issued by Vivek Krishna Govind, president of Kerala Management Association (KMA), said the fraternity expects a positive budget, which will help businesses overcome the hardships they have faced in the past few quarters and which will spur growth in the economy.

According to Govind, Kerala is hoping for substantial allocations in several important sectors. “The corporate sector in Kerala is expecting substantial reduction in the tax rates, including Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate and tax incentives for start-ups and small-scale organisations.The tourism industry in Kerala was badly affected by demonetisation and GST and the state hopes for a package which will help the industry. Kerala lags behind several states when it comes to infrastructure development and we are hopeful the Finance Minister will announce several important projects in our state as part of the budget.

The state is also expecting an allocation of funds for upgradation of universities and other educational organisations to make them comparable with the best institutions in the country,” the press release stated.

Job creation is also likely to be a thrust area for the government and a comprehensive National Employment Policy could be introduced in the budget which will be beneficial for Kerala.

“The recapitalisation of PSU Banks is a major challenge for the government due to the increase in NPAs and hence certain proposals in this regard are likely to find a place in the budget. The sale of government stake in Air India and disinvestment proposals for other PSUs are expected to be announced in the budget. New policies to further enhance the digitisation of the economy are also likely to be introduced. The Finance Minister is expected to introduce certain new initiatives, which will give a thrust to agriculture and manufacturing sectors and also on skill and entrepreneurship development,” said Govind.