THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF called for a white paper on the state’s finances and staged a walkout from the Assembly,after grilling the Left Government and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for messing up with gross financial mismanagement, reckless spending for various jamborees and bringing all developmental activities in the state to a virtual standstill. The Finance Minister made a valiant defence bid, while others in the treasury benches, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were seemingly in a lost world, as an onslaught was kicked off by V D Satheesan (Cong) in his notice for an adjournment motion, rapping Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as a non-starter gimmick and exposing Thomas Isaac’s shifting stand on GST and 25 pc projected increase in tax revenue.

The Opposition was highly critical of the non-payment of social welfare pensions and even closing the official site for receiving fresh applications. Thomas Isaac maintained that developmental activities were not halted in the local bodies as alleged, even as he admitted that the state is indeed into a financial stress, borne from an expenditure cost escalation by 22 pc and income posting only a 7.2 pc increase. He said the Centre had pruned the maximum borrowing limit of the state by adding the treasury savings deposits in the state to the total income, adding further strain. However, the crisis has been solved now, he claimed, finding relief in the Rs 2,000 crore recently sanctioned by the Centre.

The Finance Minister insisted that a new pattern in spending is being followed now, aimed at bringing down both fiscal and revenue deficits. He also tried to blame the liability thrust upon the former UDF Government through sanctioning of new schools and creation of posts, but took a hasty retreat on the face of reminders from the Opposition that the entire burden of a stimulus package announced by him during the tenure of the Achuthanandan government had fallen upon the successor government.

When the Finance Minister said the number of social welfare pension beneficiaries has risen to 42 lakh from the 34 lakh when the UDF Government stepped down, and the allocation is much higher now, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy intervened and asked to give the yearly average on both counts, pointing out that the total welfare pension beneficiaries at the end of the former LDF Government were only 12 lakh and the UDF Government had added 22 lakh to it. Isaac ducked saying he was not for a confrontation.

State heading for a dangerous,downhill course : Satheesan

VD Satheesan said there was an unofficial ban on all treasury payments during the past three months,which had affected the Plan expenditure spending and allocation to local bodies in a big way. ‘’Hardly 20 pc of the Plan funds was spent and the figures given as 43 pc is actually inclusive of payments made for works undertaken in the previous year. The Finance Minister was lamenting till recently on the curtailing of borrowing limit of the state by the Centre. Swallowing his fondness for championing the GST, the next refrain was that the state is not getting due compensation from the new tax regime, but changed it later on. He is silent on his earlier claims to achieve a 25 pc increase in tax revenue also, while blaming the UDF Government’s laxity on it,’’ he lambasted.

He said the Finance Minister should be happy on the accrual of GST compensation amount and the higher tax gained by the state through the price soaring GST- excluded petrol and diesel.’’ But it is a pity that even results out of such a scenario are not seen in handling the state’s finances. Since all major works have been pushed under the grandiose but limping KIIFB, the strain on the state budget and finances should have been far less. Bringing in an economic adviser by the Chief Minister also didn’t help. With heavy spending for government propaganda and total mismanagement of finances, the state is heading for a dangerous,downhill course,’’ Satheesan warned.

‘FM is tricking the people’

Leading the walkout,Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Thomas Isaac had nothing to say on the genuine concerns raised by the UDF on the state finances and the plight of the people bearing the brunt of GST-induced heavy price rise. ‘’ We were not against the GST but opposed to the manner in which it was implemented,without any checks and balances. Double taxation by traders is rampant now. Be it on the government’s anniversary, running of the Chief Minister’s social media wing or the cost of maintaining the Administrative Reforms Committee with a chairman and two members, the spending on wasteful expenditure is whopping,’’ he remarked.

‘’And the Finance Minister is speaking about Rs 30,000-crore worth projects in the name of KIIFB, when he has only Rs 3,000 crore in hand. He is tricking the people,’’ he said.

Deputy Opposition leader M K Muneer said the worst financial crisis which had gripped the state was in 1996-2001, when the LDF Government was in power. ‘’It seems the state is again poised to land in a similar situation. The move to tide over the crisis by burdening the people in the upcoming budget is active,’’ he feared.