IDUKKI: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) state vice-president Mariyil Krishnan Nair passed away on Wednesday after suffering a sudden seizure. He died on the way while being taken to a private hospital at Thodupuzha. He was 78. Mourning the death of Krishnan Nair, MLA P J Joseph said his death was a great loss to KVVES. “Mariyil Krishnan Nair’s demise pains me deeply. He was a person who stood for the protection of merchants’ rights for long.

“He had showcased an exemplary public life, keeping sanctity in politics as well as in personal life,” he said.His cremation will be held on Thursday at his home near Mooppilkadavu Palam near Thodupuzha at 5 pm.

Hartal in Idukki district todayThe district merchants association will observe a district-wide hartal on Thursday by shutting shops.