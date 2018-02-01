THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the high prevalence of cancer in Kuttanad triggering concern, the Agriculture Department is launching schemes to promote organic farming methods among the farmers there. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said ‘Good Agriculture Practices’ will be promoted in 42,000 hectares in Kuttanad. “An amount of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for training the farmers,’’ he said in the Assembly after the issue was raised by Congress’ Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.