MALAPPURAM: The police have decided to proceed with the case involving the death of a 25-year-old woman who underwent alternate birthing. As part of the investigation, the deceased’s remains were exhumed from Athanikkal mosque burial ground. The remains were taken out to establish the charge the death occurred due to medical negligence.“Our investigation found medical negligence on the part of the naturopathy centre. The woman could have been saved if she was given interventional treatment by a gynaecologist,” said Malappuram DySP Jaleel Thottathil.

The body was taken out in the presence of Tirur RDO Moby T and tahsildar Varghese Mangalam. Following this, a team of doctors headed by forensic surgeons Vijayakumar and Sanjay from the Manjeri Government Medical College performed the autopsy at the burial ground. According to the DySP, the relatives of the deceased and the mahal committee extended their full cooperation to the police.

In January second week, the 23-year- old woman from Valavannur died at the Naturopathy Birthing Centre attached to the Ernad Hospital in Manjeri, after she had been delivered of a baby. Her condition worsened after she developed bleeding.